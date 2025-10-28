  • Menu
Top Telangana officials get massive hike in house repair allowances

Top Telangana officials get massive hike in house repair allowances
Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has significantly enhanced the ceiling limits for the repairs and maintenance of the official residences of Ministers, IAS, IPS, and other top officials.

As per the new orders, Ministers are now permitted to spend up to Rs 20 lakh on their official residence repairs.

The ceiling limit for IAS and IPS officials has been set at Rs 12 lakh, while other senior officers are allowed to spend up to Rs 7 lakh. The Government’s decision to increase these ceiling limits was taken in view of the increased cost of construction materials such as cement and steel, along with rising labour charges.

