Tough time for Telangana cops

Hyderabad: September is going to be a tough month for the state police. On one hand, there are intelligence alerts about the movement of Maoists and on the other they have been asked to take up tight security arrangements at the Assembly during the monsoon session beginning from Monday.



Meanwhile, defying corona pandemic situation, the Opposition parties have threatened of flash strike near the Assembly during the session. Recalling the flash strike by a group of NSUI activists and attempts to lay siege to the Chief Minister's camp office, the police is making fool-proof arrangements to meet any such situation.

Special teams have been formed to monitor the movement of every citizen passing through the main road in front of the Assembly. More number of police personnel from Intelligence wing will be deployed in and around the Assembly premises to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

All the ministers and MLAs have been asked to alert the police before leaving their house to Assembly. Special attention will be paid towards the legislators elected from the Naxal-infested districts. The MLAs who are facing extremist threat will have to inform the local police about their travel details during the session.

The City Police Commissioner's office will keep an eye on the movement of suspects in the entire city through CCTV surveillance. All district SPs have been put on alert. A meeting held by Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy with state DGP Mahendar Reddy on security arrangements at the Assembly also discussed the close monitoring of the health condition of the cops deployed at the Assembly. The assigned police will undergo regular medical checkup.