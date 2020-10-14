Uttam demands compensation for rain-hit farmers across Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to fight and win just one election in a fair manner without using money power or misusing official machinery.



Addressing a press conference through Zoom video-conference on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that even after staying in power for almost seven years at a stretch, TRS was still too weak to fight elections on its own.

Uttam said standing crops spread across lakhs of acres across Telangana State suffered heavy damage due to recent rains and floods. He said paddy, maize and cotton crops were badly hit due to the heavy rains. He criticised the KCR govt for not enumerating the losses so far. He said Telangana farmers, in the last seven years, never got compensation for the crop loss due to natural calamities. He demanded that the State government pay compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to rains. He said that the farmers must be paid compensation as per G.O. No. 1 of the Central Govt. He said that the government should pay compensation of Rs. 20,000 per acre for paddy and Rs. 30,000 per acre for cotton crops.

Further, Reddy said that the farmers have cultivated fine rice at the advice of the State government by making huge investments. However, the farmers were being offered MSP of Rs. 1,888 per quintal. Stating that this MSP would not even cover the investment, he demanded that the State government add a bonus of Rs. 600 per quintal for fine rice.

AICC Incharge & MP Manickam Tagore, TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy and others lauded 68 leaders who were arrested for holding dharna at Home Minister's residence in Ministers' Quarters in protest against the rise in atrocities against women, especially the Moinabad and Khammam incident.