Traffic cops supply essential commodities to auto drivers at Khammam

Khammam: The city traffic police has provided essential commodities and vegetables to 335 auto drivers, who lost income and facing financial problems due to the lockdown.



Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed rice, vegetables and essential commodities to 335 auto drivers at PG College grounds here on Monday.

The Minister praised the traffic police for their social service. He said due to the lockdown, volunteer organisations and police are helping those, who lost employment during the time.

District Collector RV Karnan, MLC B Lakshminarayana, Mayor Papalal, Additional DCP D Murali, Traffic ACP Ramoji Ramesh, Rural ACP Venkata Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion.