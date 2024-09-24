Live
Transgender Community Appeals for Employment and Support
Nagar Kurnool: In Nagar Kurnool district, members of the transgender community submitted a petition to DWO officer Rajeshwari, urging for the resolution of their issues. During this meeting, they expressed their concerns about the lack of Aadhaar cards and housing, stating that without employment, they are forced to struggle for survival.
The community members requested the government to show compassion by providing employment opportunities and basic amenities to support them. They highlighted that as transgenders, they face humiliation and discrimination, with many people refusing to engage with them or allow them into their spaces. They appealed to the government for justice and support in overcoming these challenges.
