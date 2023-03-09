Trend Hyundai holds Women's Day fete

Mahbubnagar: On the occasion of the International Women's Day, Trend Hyundai Showroom, Mahabubnagar, women employees celebrated the day on Wednesday. Trend Group Executive director GattuSamyuktha Reddy said that women are empowered by self-determination so that they reach and fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

Patience and hardworking nature are women's strengths, and this quality will take them forward. Renalt Yuktha Motors MD GattuSirichandana Reddy said that all parents should encourage their children's education so that the literacy rate will improve in the society in a good way.

Later, a cake was cut to mark the occasion and prizes were distributed to all the women employees. Trend Group managing director Gattu Gopal Reddy also participated in the celebrations.