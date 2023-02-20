Tribals' uplift on fast-track in TS

Wanaparthy: The formation of new state of Telangana is enabling the uplift of tribals in the state in all respects, said Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy. He was taking part in the 284th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Santh Sevalal Maharaj here on Sunday.

He informed that would soon transform the Santh Sevalal Maharaj centre in Wanaparthy as a platform for the promotion of science and technology. "As promised by Chief Minister KCR, every Thanda in Telangana has been transformed into Gram Panchayat and it has enabled self- rule by the tribals themselves. Very soon the government will also build Gram Panchayati building and Sevalal Maharaj Bhavan in each and every village, where the villagers can organise meetings and other social programmes," said the minister.

Earlier, Niranjan Reddy took part in the lighting of the Bhog programme and offered prayers. Lambada women welcomed him by showering flowers upon him at the venue of the Bhog programme.

Addressing the celebrations, the minister stressed that change had been possible in Telangana only with the formation of new state of Telangana and with the support of the people, Telangana had achieved remarkable development in all sectors in just 8 years, which the previous governments could not do 75 years of their rule. The minister also said that the state government was striving to provide irrigation to each and every acre in the state. Already initial steps for developing irrigation facilities had seen remarkable development, leading to rise in the groundwater table across the state. As a result, agriculture activity had picked up, resulting in local employment and ushered in vast improvement in the living standards of people.

The minister also highlighted that the tribals in Telangana are in possession of around 19 lakh acres and a majority of land holdings account is in the hands of the small and medium scale farmers in the state.

Apart from improving the agriculture sector in the state, the state government is also ensuring that each and every Thanda in the state is connected with BT roads. Gram panchayat buildings would come up in every thanda as they had already been sanctioned, which would pave for smooth administration in the villages, observed the minister.