Tributes paid to G Venkataswamy (Kaka)
Hanumakonda: A great leader ‘Kaka’, G Venkataswamy, who dedicated his life to public welfare, is unforgettable for his services and sacrifices made for people, said MLA KR Nagaraju of Vardhannapet constituency, praising his contributions.

At Kaka’s memorial event at Tankbund, in Hyderabad, his son, Chennuru MLA Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy, along with Nagaraju, paid tributes by offering flowers at his statue.

Nagaraju praised Venkataswamy, stating that he will remain forever in the hearts of the poor. He emphasised that Kaka, known as “GudiseVenkataswamy,” will always be remembered and cherished by people. ‘A great leader who worked tirelessly for the uplift and welfare of the underprivileged, particularly the poorest of the poor’.

