TRS, BJP engage in flexi war

Jangaon: Political heat continues to simmer in the State with the ruling TRS and the BJP unwilling to hide their animosity against each other. A couple of days ago, the BJP and the TRS cadres clashed at Devaruppula in Jangaon district during the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's Maha Sangrama Yatra that left quite a few injured on either side. On Tuesday, saffron party's State leader Kacham Guru Prasad was allegedly attacked by TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy at Parkal.

The BJP cadres woke up on Wednesday only to find their flexis put up in Jangaon town welcoming Bandi Sanjay torn up. The BJP leaders said that it was an envious act of TRS cadres. They said that TRS cadres were unable to digest the massive response to Sanjay's padayatra. On the other hand, followers of Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy also put up flexis in the town advising Bandi Sanjay to visit Jangaon only succeeding in getting funds from the NITI Aayog for the development of Telangana.

BJP Jangaon district president Arutla Dashamanth Reddy said that TRS finding it difficult to bear the people's response to the saffron party. "The TRS is scared of BJP's growing popularity. The TRS would achieve nothing by tearing apart the BJP flexis," Reddy said.