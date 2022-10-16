TRS followers obstruct Kishan's roadshow at Pallivela

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on Sunday night at Palivela village in Munugodu Assembly constituency when the followers of TRS and BJP confronted each other during a road show of the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The incident happened during the evening time when the road show of Kishan Reddy was passing through Palivela village which has a population of 10,000. A large number of followers of the TRS party gathered at a community hall. When the vehicle with the followers passed through the community hall, the TRS workers with party flags opposed and raised slogans of 'Kishan Reddy go back'. However, the Union Minister continued his speech in the midst of the protest.

The situation became tense as the two groups came close and the police had to separate them. The Union Minister continued his speech even as the supporters of TRS were raising slogans against him.

Speaking during the road show party leader B Shobha said that her party had taken permission for the meeting of the Union Minister. She alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao deliberately started clashes during the election time. "I urge the Nalgonda district Election Commission not to be partial to the ruling party.

I also urge the ECI to take up elections in a democratic manner. We don't have confidence in the state police. The local DSP and CI are not taking action against the people who are obstructing the Union Minister," said Shobha, demanding the central forces for taking up the election in a democratic manner.