TRS government resorting to throttle voice of opposition: Congress leader Rajender Reddy

Warangal: The TRS Government has been resorting to throttle the voice of the Opposition parties, Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) President N Rajender Reddy said.

Speaking to newsmen after he was placed under house arrest ahead of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao's visit to flood-affected areas in Warangal here on Tuesday, he said that it has become a habit for the government to suppress the Opposition leaders in the name of preventive arrests.

"The Opposition has every right to stage protests exposing the failures of the government. The TRS Government which failed to fulfill its promises is trying to escape the glare of the people," Reddy said.

Rao Padma said that KTR should have visited the city when the rain fury was on. "We would have explained the real situation to KTR, but before his arrival we were arrested," Padma said. She said that KCR who made several promises to develop Warangal some four years ago has not fulfilled anyone of them. Like his father, KTR would also promise many things and go away, she said, stating that the government was running on hollow promises.