TRS government striving to realise Bapu's vision says Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparthy: Stressing that the TRS government has for the last seven years been striving hard and working tirelessly to ensure each and every village in the state achieves all-round development and attain self-rule and Gram Swaraj as dreamt by Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, said Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, the Minister for Agriculture.

He was addressing a meeting after laying foundation stones for various development works in Gopalpet and Pebbair mandal in Wanaparthy on Sunday.

During his tour in the district, the minister took part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction a CC road from Buddaram to Dharma Thanda, taken up at a cost of Rs 68 lakh in Gopalpet mandal.

He also laid foundation stone for the construction works of CC roads costing Rs 2.9 crores in Keshampet, Talupunuru and Pata Thanda villages in the mandal.

Later, the minster distributed Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries at the Tahasildar office. He also visited the Gopalpet Primary Health Care centre and administered Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) to infant children.

District Collector Sheik Yashmin Basha, District Additional Collector Venugopal, DM&HO Chandu Nayak and programming officer Dr Sowbhagya Laxmi and others took part in the programme.