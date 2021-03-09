TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for greater priority to women

Somajiguda: Expressing concern on discrimination on women in general and Dalit community in particular the TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha today exhorted for women empowerment. She participated as the chief guest in international women day celebrations conducted by Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

Kavitha said that priority for women has to be increased all the year in all the fields to grow. Extending international women day greetings to the gathering, MLC said that the women are being harassed in multiple ways in several fields. There is a sort of discrimination on the Dalit women which has to go she stated. However, Dr BR Ambedkar who rolled out Indian Constitution had shown several ways and means to address all such issues and social maladies. "We need to follow his ideals as the governments have to extend support to women to empower financially and grow as industrialists, and in other fields too," she said. "There are only two castes - one is rich and the other is poor. At this juncture we need to give a push to women to grow financially and take decisions on key issues," Kavitha said.

Through T Pride, Telangana government is giving support to Dalit women become industrialists and entrepreneurs. DICCI is serving its best for the dalit women to grow as industrialists, she said. Financial empowerment of women would help women take decisions for development, she said. The government of Telangana is giving top priority to women to develop. Various programs being implemented by TRS government under leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Dalits and communities realising their full potential, thanks to welfare schemes and financial assistance, she added.