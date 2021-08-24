TRS State committee meets today to focus on Huzurabad

Hyderabad: A meeting of the TRS State committee will be held here on Tuesday. The focus is more likely to be on Huzurabad by-poll, apart from the party restructuring in districts.



The meeting, to be held at 2 pm at Telangana Bhavan, will be chaired by party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It has been called to make party leaders aware of the strategy to be adopted on the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Sources said that the CM would instruct the leaders on how to go forward on the scheme and also efforts to be taken by the TRS activists.

The TRS chief might give responsibilities to the leaders, particularly on the Huzurabad constituency. As the party candidate, G Srinivas Yadav, is a young leader without experience, he may ask them how to ensure his victory, said a senior TRS leader.

Party leaders said the activists recently concluded the membership drive. Now the focus will be on restructuring the party units right from the State, district, mandal and village level. KCR is likely to announce dates for formation of the units and also review construction of Telangana Bhavans in districts.