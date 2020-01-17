TRS wins 77 wards unanimously

Hyderabad: Candidates were elected unanimous in as many as 80 wards and majority of them were in favour of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

According to the State Election Commission, there are 12,878 candidates in fray for the 3,052 wards in 129 urban local bodies going for poll in the State. While the TRS is contesting in highest number of wards, which is 2,952, the Congress party is contesting in 2,616 and BJP in 2,313 wards.

There are 3,750 independent candidates in the civic polls.

Highest number of candidates filed nomination papers in Nizamabad municipality. There are 395 candidates in fray for 60 wards in the municipality. Majority of the candidates are independents.

The second highest number of nominations filed in Adilabad municipality. As many as 286 nominations were filed in Adilabad for 49 wards and majority of them were independents.

The Mahbubnagar Corporation received 237 nominations for 49 divisions and Nalgonda received 225 nominations for 48 wards. Least number of nominations received in Waddepally municipality as only 29 candidates are in fray for 10 wards.

Candidates were elected unopposed in as many as 80 wards and majority of them were bagged by the TRS. According to the party leaders the TRS has won 77 wards unopposed followed by its friendly party MIM which won in three places.

The leaders of all the parties managed the rebels making them withdraw their nominations in time by giving assurances of good future. The leaders also made the independents to withdraw their nominations.

According to the party leaders the TRS has won 11 out of 22 wards uncontested in Parkala, one in Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation in Medchal district, seven in Chennur, six in Sattupally and five in Medchal.