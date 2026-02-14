Trust turns into triumph in municipal polls, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the results of the municipal and municipal corporation elections reflect a public mandate in favour of people-centric governance. He issued a statement to this effect on Friday.

He said that people have once again proved that when there is trust and confidence, it naturally turns into public support. Over the past two years, the people’s government has been working tirelessly with the goal of empowerment in key sectors such as education, healthcare, employment, and infrastructure, and this victory is a recognition of those efforts.

He noted that clean leadership, transparent governance and collective effort formed the foundation of this success. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the entire Cabinet, along with his responsibilities as the Deputy Chief Minister, has worked to advance the state’s development agenda.

He added that party workers worked relentlessly with victory as their goal, while the people extended their support to the development agenda. The widespread public endorsement across the State, he said, is a sign of the change to come. In the statement, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government would continue to function with greater responsibility and stronger commitment, ensuring that the aspirations and trust of the people are never disappointed.