TS BJP seeks immediate action against encroachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP condemned the rising incidents of land grabbing in the State, despite Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's promise to deliver justice by replacing the Dharani portal with Bhumatha. BJP State General Secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy stated that land irregularities have increased since the Congress party came to power. Victims of land grabbing in Pocharam municipality expressed their distress, with some MPs in Malkajgiri supporting Eatala Rajender. Although a complaint was filed with the police, the victims received no assurance or protection. Eatala Rajender visited the site on behalf of the victims. He took stock of the situation and witnessed misconduct from the land grabbers' associates, which he quickly addressed.

Similarly, he said that Medak Member of Parliament Raghunandan Rao is also fighting against land grabbing in the state. The BJP is committed to advocating for the poor and opposing land grabs. It is essential to halt encroachments in the state and uphold the law. The state government must stand by the victims. Reports indicate that many vulnerable individuals are being terrorised in the name of beautification, with Congress leaders and their followers allegedly committing illegal acts under the government's auspices. The situation is dire, as land grabbers occupying the homes of people who have secured bank loans, obtained all necessary legal permissions, and possess documented proof of ownership according to court orders. Further, the BJP claims that over 2,000 plots linked to police officers have been altered in official records, indicating significant land loss during the Congress government. The BJP condemns the actions of land grabbers and insists that their fight will persist. They demand that the state government take stringent action against those who defy the law and disrupt people's lives.