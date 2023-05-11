TS Government targets Rs 85,000 crore revenues this year

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari congratulated the officials of the Commercial tax department for showing extraordinary performance for the year 2022-23. She exhorted the officials to expand their efforts for achieving this year’s revenue target of 85,000 crores by focussing on evasion. Chief Secretary held a detailed review with the senior officials of the department and asked them to identify hidden and uncovered areas to augment additional resources.

She appreciated the senior officials of the department who came up with innovative suggestions to increase revenue. The CS asked the officials to build competencies to increase compliance. Efforts should be made to increase tax payers base and cut down evasion. She directed the Commissioner to review the cases pending with the appeallate Joint Commissioners every fortnight. She directed the officials to map potential areas and go about it in a systematic way.

Commercial Tax officials came up with several suggestions to augment revenue. This include strengthening of the enforcement wing and encouraging voluntary compliance. Commissioner Commercial Tax Neetu Kumari Prasad, Additional Commissioners Sai Kishore, Haritha, Joint Commissioners and other officials attended the meeting. Eom