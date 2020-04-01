TS Govt forms committee to dispose of dead bodies of Coronavirus victims

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Wednesday constituted a committee for disposal of dead bodies of persons who were suspected / confirmed cases of COVID 19.

In the High Level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday, it was decided to constitute a Committee of officers with concerned departments to ensure disposal of the dead bodies of suspected / confirmed cases of COVID-19 as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) stipulated by the Government of India. Accordingly, a committee has been formed with immediate effect for monitoring the disposal of suspected / confirmed COVID-19 dead bodies in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

The Committee comprises of N. Ravi Kiran, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC; Maddipati Srinivas, Addl DCP, CTC; P. Ashok Kumar, SDC, Hyderabad Collectorate; Dr. Krupal Singh, Professor, Forensic Medicine, GMC; Dr. Taqyuddin, Professor, HOD OMC; Dr. Amar, Chief Medical Officer of Health, GHMC; Dr. Ravinder Goud, AMOH, Circles 29 & 30, GHMC and Dr. Aizaz Khasim, AMOH, Circles 12 & 13, GHMC.

The Committee will be headed by GHMC Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran and all the other members in the Committee will act as Nodal Officers for their respective Departments. The Committee will meet as frequently as required and will ensure disposal of COVID-19 affected dead bodies as per the SOP given by the Govt of India. The District Collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sanga Reddy and all the Zonal Commissioners of GHMC have been asked to render necessary cooperation to the Committee in achieving its objective.