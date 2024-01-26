Live
TS govt to call global tenders to sell piling up paddy stocks
Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a State Level Committee (SLC) for calling global tenders to sell paddy stocks which have piled up. ...
The State Government has released a Government Order for auctioning of surplus stocks of paddy lying in the mills pertaining to Rabi 2022-23 by calling for fresh Global e-tenders. The 5-member committee led by Principal Secretary (Planning) as its Chairman, the committee will have Commissioner of Civil Supplies and EO Principal Secretary to Government, CAF & CS Department as Convenor.
The Committee shall workout the modalities for conduct of the entire tender process, including preparation of the tender documents, tender conditions, the various timelines to be followed in the tender process, submission of tenders, bid selection, contract formation and deliverables, duly following the existing codal provisions and government orders in that regard. Supervise the further bid process management ensuring strict compliance with the requirements as to tender conditions, transparency and public interest. Also submit its recommendations to the Government for approval.