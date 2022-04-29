TS govt working for welfare of unemployed youth: Gangula

Karimnagar: Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar on Friday informed that Telangana government has announced to recruit 80,000 jobs vacant in various departments for the first time in the history of the country. He also informed that the State had sets record as neither the Centre nor any State governments recruited in such large manner in the history of the country. He reminded that during united Andhra Pradesh, the then governments used to issue notifications to recruit hardly 1,000 to 1,500 posts.

He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to fill 80,000 vacant jobs in order to save the unemployed youth,

The Minister took part in a free awareness programme for job aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations.

During the then, united Andhra Pradesh, around 80 per cent of jobs were secured by the Andhra people and Telangana youth were left to migrate to Dubai and Mumbai in the search of jobs. He added that the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana State.

Referring to abolition of the interview system for Group-I posts, Kamalakar informed that though Telangna people had merit in the written test, Andhra officials used to deny top jobs to local Telangana people by giving less marks in interviews. So, Chandrashekar Rao has abolished the interview system for Group-I jobs.

The Minister suggested the candidates preparing for various jobs not get disappointed and go ahead with confidence.

Only 16,000 students were provided education by establishing only nine gurukulam schools during the then united Andhra Pradesh but after the formation of Telangana, 950 gurukulams were set up to provide education to poor students on par with corporate level, he informed.