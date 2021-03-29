TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2021 notification released, apply now

Hyderabad: Candidates seeking admissions into the law course can register for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2021 as the Osmania University has released the official notification. The law course in the State is offered as a three-year LLB and five-year LLB programme and admissions are based on the merit secured in the TS LAWCET.

The Osmania University has also issued notification for TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2021 for admissions into the LLM programme

Both TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET will be held on August 23 at 21 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Students having a UG degree or equivalent from a recognised university with 45 per cent marks for the general category and 40 per cent for SC/ST are eligible to apply for a three-year Law course. Similarly, candidates who cleared a two-year intermediate course or equivalent exam with 45 per cent of aggregate marks for the general category and 40 per cent for SC/ST are eligible for the five-year LLB course. Likewise, candidates with LLB/BL three-year or five-year degree are eligible for PGLCET.

Candidates can apply online through the website lawcet.tsche.ac.in and the last date to submit the applications without a late fee is May 26. An application fee of Rs.800 (Rs.500 for SC/ST and PH candidates) will be charged for the LAWCET and Rs.1,000 (Rs.800 for SC/ST/PH candidates) for PGLCET.

The registrations with a late of Rs.250 and Rs.500 can be done up to June 12 and June 22 respectively. Online applications will be also accepted with a late fee of Rs.1,000 and Rs.2,000 up to July 1 and 10 respectively.