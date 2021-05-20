TS SSC results 2021: Telangana govt. to release Class X results tomorrow

TS SSC Results 2021: The Telangana state government examinations department is gearing up to release the results of Class X on the 21st of this month (Friday). Completed the process related to the results. It is learned that the government has canceled the Class X examinations this time due to corona. With this, the government has announced that all the 5.21 lakh tenth class students in the state as passed and the Smstudents' marks in Formative Assessment (FA-1) are taken into consideration.



Each subject will be graded according to the 20% marks prescribed in FA-1 based on the marks obtained by each student. Recognising that 5.21 lakh students appeared for the FA-1 exams, the Department of Education has taken steps to give them grades by doubling the marks obtained in those exams (increasing it from 20 per cent to 100 per cent).

Students will be given grading and grade points based on the marks obtained in each subject, and the grade point average (GPA) for all subjects will be finalized and announced. With this, 2.2 lakh students got 10/10 GPA this time.