TSBIE begins valuation camps

Hyderabad: As per the orders of the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who directed officials concerned to start valuation work of inter examinations, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday said it has started valuation campus, as part of the examination work.



In a press release, the TSBIE said as part of the exam work, a meeting with corporate junior college managements association and private junior college managements associations was held . The managements have expressed their willingness of providing junior lectures, hostels and vehicles for the valuation works, the release added.