TSBIE to telecast inter exams important questions through T-SAT from Feb 21

Starting from February 21, the TSBIE will telecast Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2022 important questions of various courses will be telecast through the T-SAT network. The important questions will be broadcast from 7 am to 9 am for the intermediate second year students.

According to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, on February 21, questions for Maths 2A will be broadcast from 7 am followed by Physics at 7.30 am, Commerce/Accountancy at 8 am and English at 8.30 am.

On February 22, important questions relating to Maths 2A will be televised at 7 am, Physics (7.30 am), Economics at (8 am) and Telugu (8.30 am). As for February 23, it will be for Maths 2B (7 am), Botany (7.30 am), Civics (8 am) and Hindi (8.30 am) while February 24 will feature questions pertaining to Maths 2B (7 am), Zoology (7.30 am), History (8 am) and Sanskrit (8.30 am).

On February 25 Chemistry (7 am), Mathematics 2A/2B U/M (7.30 am), Economics U/M (8 am) and Urdu at 8.30 am will covered followed by Chemistry (7 am), Chemistry U/M (7.30 am), Stress Management (8 am) and Arabic (8.30 am), on February 26.

The idea behind telecast of important questions is to help students write the exams with confidence and without any fear or stress. Officials are of the view that this initiative will help in improving pass percentage of the colleges and will continue till commencement of IPE.

Apart from important questions, the Board will telecast practical classes through the T-SAT network on February 20 and 27, and March 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 10 am to 12.30 pm. Students can also access the video lessons through the Department of Intermediate e-Learning Telangana YouTube channel.

All the district intermediate education officers/nodal officers and principals were asked to create awareness among teaching staff and students on important questions and practical classes telecast through the T-SAT.