TSLSA holds meet with girls at state homes

Madina: Ahead of International Women's Day, Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) organised a virtual interaction session with the inmates of girls homes in the state on Friday.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli was the chief guest on the occasion. She conveyed best wishes to all the participants. A wide range of topics that include atrocities and violence committed on girls, punishments imposed under law against the accused and how girls can achieve higher positions in the society were discussed.

TSLSA Member Secretary G Anupama Chakravarthy in her welcome address extended warm greetings to all the participants and expressed gratitude to Chief Justice for sparing time to participate in the interaction session. She enlightened the participants on the benefits being extended by the legal services authority for women. "All the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the state are organising week-long women's day celebrations in coordination with the NGOs, government departments and women organisations. The secretaries of DLSAs are frequently visiting the children homes of boys and girls to enquire about the facilities provided to the children," she added.

Women and Child Welfare Department (WCWD) Director B Shailaja proposed vote of thanks. WCWD Special Secretary D Divya was another dignitary present. Conjoined twins Veena and Vani also participated in the interaction from Warangal Home.