TSRTC is now TGSRTC

Following the directions from the State government’s order to replace all references to ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ in the nomenclature usage, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is now named the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).



The decision to change the name was confirmed by officials, who stated that the new name reflects the corporation's commitment to promoting eco-friendly and sustainable transport solutions. Along with the name change, it has been announced that the logo of TGSRTC will also be revamped soon.

This rebranding of the State Transport Corporation is aimed at creating a more modern and environmentally conscious image for the organisation. The TGSRTC's managing director, VC Sajjanar, made an announcement on Wednesday, saying that it had also replaced TS with TG in all social media handles.

The order from the Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari, asked for changes to be made to all the State PSUs, agencies, autonomous institutions, and any other government bodies, official documents, including letterheads, reports, notifications, signage within and outside government offices, websites, online platforms, and any other official communication. The official X account handle names have been changed to @tgsrtcmdoffice, @tgsrtchq. Valuable suggestions as well as complaints are requested to be brought to their attention through these changed accounts. Sajjanar posted on social media.