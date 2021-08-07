TSRTC to home deliver parcels in five districts

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be home delivering parcels to five districts including Hyderabad. Earlier, the services were confined to Hyderabad and now the TSRTC has extended its home delivery of services to Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Khammam and Warangal.



Customers can select the home delivery options while booking and the parcel will be delivered at your doorstep, said transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. However, additional charges will apply for the service. The TSRTC has made an agreement with the private agencies for home delivery of parcels in districts.

Soon, Bengaluru will also have 10 key points for home delivery services, said the minister in a release.

TSRTC is already operating delivery and pick up services from Hyderabad Airport to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. "The TSRTC cargo services have been expanded keeping in the view of customers. So far, the cargo services fetched a profit of Rs 52.31 crore and has delivered 36.95 parcels," the release said.