TSRTC to provide hire buses from today

Hyderabad: In view of holidays declared for educational institutions by the State government, the TSRTC will provide hired buses for students and passengers from schools, colleges and also colonies to their native places in Telangana and AP. The facility will be in vogue from January 7 to 15.

Said a senior RTC officer, "the passengers are requested to utilise the services of TSRTC and reach their destinations safely and enjoy their festival stay at native places. For details, passengers can contact deputy chief traffic manager (99592-26117) and depot divisional managers."