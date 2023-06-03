Live
Tungaturthy: ‘MLA Gadari Kishore must apologise’
Tungaturthy ( Suryapet) : MRPS founder president Mandakrishna Madiga demanded that Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore withdraw his inappropriate comments made against MRPS leaders and tender a public apology.
Speaking to reporters at Tungaturthi in the district, on Saturday, he said that protests were organised in this constituency as per the state wide protests given by MRPS against the corruption in Dalit Bandhu.
MLA Gadari Kishore’s talk of insulting MRPS leaders and workers is proof of his arrogance.
It is natural that there are ideological conflicts, criticisms and disagreements between political parties. Those in positions of responsibility should answer criticism in an appropriate manner.
MLA Gadari Kishore’s inappropriate comments on MRPS leaders seem to be deliberate. It is unfortunate that criminal and factional political culture is going on in Tungaturthi constituency. He said that the culture of attacking the persons who raise question leads to anarchy.