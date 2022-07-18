Two killed in ghastly mishap on NH-44

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, two persons were killed after a speeding lorry rammed into a container vehicle on national highway number 44 at Kisannagar at Balkonda in Nizamabad district on Monday.

Traffic movement was disrupted on the highway up to five kilometers following the incident.

The traffic police diverted the traffic from Balkonda. One more person, who suffered injuries in the accident, was rushed to the hospital in Nirmal.