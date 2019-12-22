Two more arrested in IMS scam in Hyderabad

Two more people were arrested in Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam on Saturday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for their involvement in the case.

The arrested identified as Pandiri Bhopal Reddy of Vishal Enterprise and Reddymalli Nagendar Reddy of Vasudha Marketing have assisted two arrested persons Pandiri Rajeshwar Reddy of Teja Pharma. They claimed the bills from the NIMS colluding with suspended IMS director CH Devika Rani and Pharmacist K Nagalakshmi.

With the latest arrest, the number of persons arrested in the case so far has gone up to 21. The duo helped Rajeshwar Reddy and Srinivas Reddy in preparing quotations for more than 25 pharma distribution agencies which are shell companies in the Teja Pharma office at Tadbund in Secunderabad.

Rajeshwar and Srinivas used to hand over all the filled-in quotations to Nagalakshmi along with a set of signed quotations and a soft copy.

Bhopal Reddy and Nagendar Reddy were sent to Chanchalguda prison on judicial remand after producing them before the ACB court.