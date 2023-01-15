Two years on, a scramble to celebrate Sankranti

Karimnagar: After staying away from Sankranti celebrations for two years due to Covid-19, there is a lot of excitement everywhere to celebrate Sankranti this year.

People of all age groups participating in the three-day Sankranti festivities began on a colourful note across the district on Saturday. Pomp and religious fervour witnessed every nook and corner as the celebrations began on a grand note in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

The festivities are being organised on a grand scale in villages.The first day is celebrated as Bhogi. Second day is celebrated as Makara Sankrati (usually called as Pedda Panduga), a harvest festival and the final day is celebrated as Kanuma.

The Three days festivities will be celebrated with the entry of the Sun into Makara Rasi (Capricorn). This movement of the sun denotes the end of winter and more significantly the beginning of Uttarayana and the commencement of an auspicious phase in the Hindu almanac.

Women are waking up in the early hour decorating thresholds of their houses with different colours and variety of designs of rangolis. Girl children of the family found helping their mothers. Children made to take head bath with Bhogi Pallu (A manner of blessing children).

People relished the Sankranti special dishes and snacks such as Sakinalu, Garelu, Madugulu and Arshalu along with others that are prepared by their family members. In some temples, the priests organised Goda Devi, also called Andalamma Kalyanam on the occasion. Many devotees from nearby areas attended the Kalyanam and offered prayers.

Children and elders are busy flying kites everywhere. They enjoyed while letting out yells of delight when their kites rose high and cut the opponent's kites. Electric wires and tree branches were seen with hanging snapped kites.

Several people's organisations including women association conducted rangoli competitions for women at towns and mandal headquarters. Since the government announced four days holidays, students, teachers and employees left for their native places to celebrate the festival. Bus stands and railway stations were found crowded with passengers from Saturday.

Bhogi celebrations are held in a grand manner in Pedpadelli district centre on Saturday, on which bonfires are lit by Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy and Municipal Chairman Mamata Reddy at Jenda Centre. Afterwards, Gangireddu feats and Haridas kirtans are performed.