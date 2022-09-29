  • Menu
UK military delegation visits Artillery Centre

Highlights

Hyderabad: A Military delegation of eight members from United Kingdom led by Major General Jonathan Swift, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Regional Command and HoD visited the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

As per the release, the visit of the delegation was part of a three-day visit to boost cooperation with the Indian Army. The delegation witnessed the prestigious Artillery Museum, wherein, the legacy of Artillery Guns and the History of various units of the Regiment of Artillery are well curated.

The tour culminated by visiting the famous AzdahaPaikar Gun which dates back to the period of Emperor Aurangzeb and is on display on one of the bastions of Golconda Fort, said a senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.

