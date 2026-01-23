UM hails Netaji as eternal symbol of nationalism

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy participated in a programme organised by the Advocates of National Patriots Day on Thursday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The event, held under the auspices of the Nationalistic Thinkers Forum, focused on the enduring legacy of the iconic leader and his vision for a united India.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy stated that nationalism is the binding force of the country and any discussion on the national identity remains incomplete without mentioning Netaji. He described Subhas Chandra Bose as a patriot who has no death anniversary, only a birth anniversary, because his ideals are eternal. “Netaji united the world with his call of ‘Give me blood, and I will give you freedom,’ leaving the British with sleepless nights,” Kishan Reddy remarked.

The Minister criticised previous post-independence governments for failing to accord the leader due respect, noting that significant efforts to honour him only began under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and later Narendra Modi. He recalled his own tenure as Union Minister of Culture when Netaji’s statue was unveiled at India Gate. He also highlighted that the central government has declared 23 November as National Patriots’ Day to honour such legacies.

Kishan Reddy linked the vision of Akhand Bharat to modern reforms such as Swachh Bharat, GST, and Make in India, which he claimed instil Swadeshi values. He pointed to India’s rapid economic growth, noting the country attracted 81 billion dollars in FDI in 2025. He also cited self-sufficiency in coal and space milestones like reaching the lunar south pole as evidence of a resurgent nation.

Politically, the Minister stated that the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Temple are practical realisations of the strength Netaji once showcased through the INA. He urged legal professionals to play an active role in implementing reforms like the Indian Civil Code to ensure social justice, continuing the path laid out by Subhas Chandra Bose.