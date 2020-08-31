Union Minister Kishan Reddy assures enough supply of urea to Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy asked the State Agriculture department officials to ensure sufficient supply of fertilizers to farmers in Telangana.



Speaking at a review meeting with the Agriculturre officials on Sunday, he enquired about the extent of farming in the State, availability of urea and other issues.

Kishan Reddy asked them to see that farmers do not face any problems in the supply of urea. If needed, he assured to talk to Union Fertilizers and Chemicals Minister Sadananda Gowda for sufficient supply of urea to the State. He said that the Centre had allocated 10.50 lakh metric tonnes of urea as asked by the State government. The officials told the Union Minister that farmers in the State had purchased 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of urea during the same time last year. However, this year, so far they have purchased 7 lakh metric tonnes of urea, they added.

Further, the officials said that the State might need additional quantities of urea. For which, Kishan Reddy assured them to extend his cooperation.

Union Home Ministry, Additional Secretary, Sasi Krian Achary also attended the review meeting.

Earlier, the Minister held a review meeting with the Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy and enquired about the problems faced in extending the Metro services to the Old City and the safety measures contemplated to commence metro operations from September 7.