Union Minister Rajnath Singh attends Telangana Liberation Day event in Secunderabad

Telangana Liberation Day was commemorated under the auspices of the Central Government at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended as the chief guest, leading the day's ceremonies.

During the event, Singh paid his respects at the Military Martyrs' Monument and laid a wreath at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The national flag was unfurled, and Singh later received a formal salute from representatives of the three armed services.

The programme also saw participation from several dignitaries, including Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, as well as MP Etala Rajender and former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The celebrations highlighted the significance of the day in India's history and the ongoing spirit of unity and patriotism.