Unions step up campaigning for Singareni recognition labour union elections

Mancherial: As the term of the recognised labour unions is going to end, the leaders of national and regional trade unions in Singareni are formulating strategic plans to win the elections.



Already a few trade unions started talks with respective second and third tier cadres over the elections. In this context, recently Congress-affiliated labour union INTUC general secretary Janak Prasad met the union cadre at Godavarikhani in the labour field and gave a call to the workers to work for the victory of their union in the forthcoming recognition elections.

Meanwhile, Bharath Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) president and singer Mallaiah and its leaders are working hard to strengthen the union cadre, aimed at winning in the upcoming recognition elections.

TRS coalition workers union Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangam (TGBKS) president and general secretary B Venkatrao and Miriyala Rajireddy are striving to get hold on mines and departments in Singareni Collieries while CPI affiliated trade union AITUC general secretary Vasireddy Sitaramaiah also trying to get hold on workers by responding to their problems and alerting the cadre.

In the same way top leaders of AITUC, CITU and TNTUC unions are also camping for Singareni workers' votes. HMS president Raiz Ahamed already touring all mining areas across the State to strengthen the union.