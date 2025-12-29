Vemireddy appointed AP GSTAT judicial member

Hyderabad: Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy, a distinguished senior advocate with extensive expertise in taxation laws, has been posted as Judicial Member of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), Andhra Pradesh. He has been directed to assume charge on January 21, 2026, at the Andhra Pradesh State Bench of the Tribunal located in Vijayawada.

The appointment of Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy is expected to significantly strengthen the functioning of the AP GST Appellate Tribunal. Members of the Bar and stakeholders have expressed confidence that his vast experience, judicial acumen and deep understanding of tax jurisprudence will aid in the effective and expeditious disposal of GST-related disputes in the state.

With nearly four decades of legal experience, Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy joined the legal profession in 1987 and has been in continuous practice before the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, besides various statutory tribunals.

He earlier served as Special Assistant Government Pleader before the High Court of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh from 1993 to 2004. In recognition of his professional excellence, he was designated as a Senior Counsel in 2022 by the Telangana High Court.