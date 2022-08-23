Venkat Reddy Komatireddy skips Munugodu bypoll meeting with Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad: The internal rift in Telangana Congress exposed once again after MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy skipping Munugodu bypoll meeting in Delhi. After attending the parliamentary standing committee meeting in Delhi, he returned to Hyderabad.

Speaking with reporters at Samshabad airport here, Venkat Reddy commented that there is no existence in Telangana. He suggested party high command to appoint senior leader like Kamalnath as party State in-charge and should appoint new PCC chief as per the opinions of all the leaders.

Komatireddy further stated that he wrote a letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi explaining the reasons for not attending the meeting with Priyanka Gandhi. Referring to Munugodu bypoll, he said that he had nothing to do with it. "Party has given posts to the migrators from other parties and to inexperienced leaders. They will make their candidate win," he stated.

Komatireddy alleged that party State in-charge Manickam Tagore played dirty politics in the appointment of PCC chief. In his letter, the MP said that he has been extending full support to PCC chief Revanth Reddy, but still the latter's followers are insulting me. "Hence, I decided to keep myself away from Munugodu bypoll campaigning to protect my personal respect," he quoted in his letter.