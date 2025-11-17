Vice Prez Radhakrishnan calls for value-based journalism

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Excellence Awards Ceremony 2025 at Ramoji Film City held on Sunday marking the 89th birth anniversary of late media doyen Ramoji Rao. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former CJI NV Ramana, Telangana Governor Jishu Dev Verma and several other leaders highlighted the underscoring the enduring legacy of media baron Ramoji Rao and the urgent need for value based journalism.

Vice President Radhakrishnan called for ‘ethical journalism’, delivering the keynote, he urged the profession to uphold values, ethics and responsibility in an era of technological disruption and rapid information flow.

“Media must act as a beacon of values, not just a conveyor of news,” he said, warning against commercialisation and sensationalism. He emphasised that journalism must remain value driven, resist corporatisation and political influence and prioritize public interest over profit.

Radhakrishnan highlighted Ramoji Rao’s vision in combining professionalism with social responsibility, praising the Ramoji Group for setting benchmarks in ethical reporting. He called for investment in training young journalists to adapt to new technologies without compromising integrity, reminding the audience that journalism is a public trust. “If journalism loses its values, society loses its compass,” he concluded.

Revanth Reddy paid rich tribute to Ramoji Rao, lauding Ramoji Rao as a visionary, who transformed Indian media and strengthened democracy. He noted that Rao’s institutions, including the Eenadu Group and Ramoji Film City, empowered people and showcased Telugu culture globally.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that Ramoji Rao’s journey was about instilling values of truth, discipline, and innovation. He said the awards ceremony itself reflected Rao’s commitment to recognising excellence and inspiring future generations. He urged young professionals to draw inspiration from Rao’s life, stressing that value based journalism and innovation are essential for a strong democracy.

Chandrababu Naidu described Ramoji Rao as a nation builder whose contributions extended beyond media into education, culture, cinema, and national development. “Ramoji Rao was not just a media personality; he was a nation builder who believed in empowering society through truth and values,” Naidu remarked.

He praised the Eenadu newspaper for giving voice to ordinary citizens and strengthening democratic processes, and hailed Ramoji Film City as a global landmark symbolizing Telugu pride. Naidu recalled his close association with Rao, noting that his guidance often shaped public discourse in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He urged young professionals to embrace Rao’s philosophy of discipline, vision, and dedication.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu described Ramoji Rao as a multi faceted personality whose contributions spanned journalism, literature, cinema, education, and entrepreneurship. “Ramoji Rao was a rare individual who combined creativity with responsibility, and his institutions continue to inspire generations,” he said.

Naidu highlighted the impact of Eenadu in strengthening democratic processes and praised Ramoji Film City as a global symbol of Telugu pride. He stressed that Rao’s initiatives were not mere business ventures but missions aimed at empowering society. He urged young journalists to uphold truth and fairness, reminding them that journalism is a public trust.

The awards ceremony honored outstanding contributions across print, broadcast, digital journalism, arts, and public service. Prominent media personalities, academicians, political leaders, and cultural figures attended, reinforcing the event’s stature as a national platform for excellence.