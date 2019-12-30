Vikarabad: Devotees throng Anantha Swamy Temple
Devotees in large numbers thronged Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple on Sunday. They performed special puja to the presiding deity.
It is learnt that the temple is gaining tourist attraction with people from other States. Residents say that lots of people visit temple and later enjoy the splendid beauty of Anantagiri hills on holidays.
