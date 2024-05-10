‘Vote for Vikas’ vs ‘Vote for Jihad’

Hyderabad : Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the 2024 elections are a fight between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi and that it is a contest between ‘Vote for Vikas’ and ‘Vote for Jihad’. It is Rahul Gandhi's Chinese guarantee vs Narendra Modi's Bharat guarantee and Parivar Kalyan vs Bharat Ki Kalyan, he said.

Addressing an election rally in the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, Shah described the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as a triangle of appeasement. He said these parties don't let Ram Navami procession to take place.

He said these people don't allow the celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' (September 17). “These people oppose CAA. These people want to run Telangana on the basis of Sharia and Quran," he said. The BJP would secure nearly 200 seats in the three phases of Lok Sabha elections held so far and Telangana needs to vote to help the party cross the target of 400 seats, he added.



Observing that the BJP had won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019, Shah asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to realise that the BJP would win more than 10 seats in the present elections. The double-digit score in Telangana would make PM Modi cross 400 seats, Shah said.



Referring to Congress’ allegation that the BJP would change the Constitution and abolish reservations, he said the Congress wants to fight elections by telling lies. “Congress says Modi would scrap quotas but he has not done so despite being in power for the last 10 years with full majority,” Shah said. But the Congress in Telangana robbed the reservations of SC, ST and OBCs by providing four percent reservations to the Muslims, he alleged.

Shah said the BJP election manifesto specifies Modi’s guarantees. Modi’s guarantee means to deliver what is promised. But Rahul Gandhi’s guarantees won’t last even till sunset, he said.



Recalling Rahul Gandhi’s promise to waive Rs 2 lakh farm loans, Rythu Bharosa of Rs 15,000 per year to the farmers and Rs 12,000 per year to the agriculture labour, Rs 500 bonus per quintal over and above the MSP, Rs 5 lakh loan to the students without guarantee, free scooties for college-going girls, and an international school in every mandal but none of them have been fulfilled, he added.



Calling the Congress, BRS and AIMIM are a triangle of the three not different from one another, he said they all stand for parivarvad, corruption and appeasement.



Shah said the BJP has taken several initiatives for the development of Bhongir. He said the textile policy of the Modi government covers the entire production and supply chain, from material to exports. Similarly, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in the textile sector had benefitted 8 lakh weavers, he said.



Besides, the establishment of a Handloom Park and a White Gold Textile Park also benefitted the people, he said, adding that the BRS had come to power based on Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu but it only worked for the well-being of a single family. The Congress has been given power in Telangana for five years, and the party has turned the state into an ATM for the Delhi bosses.

