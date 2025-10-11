Vote theft a threat to democracy: Parnika

Mahabubnagar: Narayanapet MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy on Friday accused the BJP of systematically engaging in vote theft by registering dozens of voters under a single house number. She warned that such acts were nothing short of ‘murdering democracy.’

A signature campaign against vote theft was held in Narayanapet, organised under the leadership of Town Congress President MD Saleem.

MLA Dr Parnika Reddy attended as the chief guest, signed the campaign register, and officially launched the drive.

Addressing the gathering, she said, “Stealing votes means stealing the rights of citizens and silencing the voice of democracy. Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to weaken the Constitution through such illegal activities.” She recalled that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier exposed evidence of vote theft in Maharashtra and Karnataka. “Votes are being deleted in a planned manner in several states targeting the Congress.

It’s shocking to see private individuals being involved in such a serious conspiracy,” she added.

The MLA appealed to people across the country to support Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide movement against vote theft and urged Congress cadres to mobilize people in every village and ward to join the signature campaign.

The event saw the participation of several key leaders, including former Market Chairmen Bandi Venugopal, Sudhakar, and Saraf Nagaraju; Market Vice Chairman Konangeri Hanmanthu, and others.