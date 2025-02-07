Live
Just In
Wake up! Time to study, inspires Collector
‘Knocking on the Doors of Students’ prog launched for 10th Graders
Sansthan Narayanapuram (Yadadri-Bhongir): In a bid to achieve 100% results in the upcoming 10th Grade exams, Yadadri Bhongiri District Collector Hanumantha Rao launched the ‘Knocking on the Doors of Students’ programme on Thursday at Deshyathanda in Kankanalagudem Grama Panchayat, Sansthan Narayanapuram Mandal.a
The Collector personally visiting the home of Devarakonda Bharat Chandrachari, a 10th-grade student at ZP School in the Mandal center. Arriving at 5:30 am, he interacted with Bharat’s mother, Vijayalakshmi, and the student himself.
Recognizing that Bharat was struggling with malnutrition, the Collector announced he would personally fund Rs 5,000 per month for Bharat’s upkeep and handed over the amount on the spot. In addition, he gifted Bharat a study chair, notebooks, pens, and a flask, with a promise to adopt the student.
During the visit, Bharat expressed his aspiration to become a police officer, and the Collector facilitated a conversation between him and a police officer present, offering further inspiration. Bharat’s mother also brought up the family’s need for housing and assistance with utility bills. The Collector assured her that she would be provided with a two-bedroom house.
In a show of community support, former MPTC member Sivarathi Kavithavidyasagar pledged to help Bharat’s family. He promised to provide a bicycle for Bharat’s commute to school and additional daily necessities, as well as Rs 5,000 for the next three months.