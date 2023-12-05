Wanaparthy: A spiritual undertaking

Wanaparthy: As part of the Mahi Padipuja celebrations, a divine spectacle unfolded at the Shri Dharmashastra Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Pebbair Municipal Centre, Wanaparthy district on Monday.

A series of sacred rituals and festivities were witnessed to mark the auspicious occasion beginning with Ashtabhishekam to Lord Ayyappa at 4.30 am, followed by the Ganapati Homam at 6.30 am. The streets resonated with devotion as the procession of Ayyappa Swamy took place at 7.30 am.

Continuing the divine journey, the Pamba arat for Lord Ayyappa unfolded in Beachupally Kshetra, where Krishna Nadi Pushkara Ghat witnessed the sacred bath of Ayyappa Swamis near the river. Hari Narayana Guru Swami, President of Akhil Bharatiya Ayyappa Deeksha Prachara Samithi from Andhra Pradesh, led the Pamba arat to Manikanth.

At 1pm, devotees gathered for the Annaprasada distribution programme. The evening saw the spiritual crescendo with Mahapadi Puja performed by Raj Desh Pandey Guruswami Karakamalam, the founder of Akhil Bharata Ayyappa Deeksha Prachara Samithi. Sacred vibes continued in the night with Tirtha Prasada distribution. The event was graced by a significant number of Hindu relatives, and the Ayala Committee who honoured the guests with salva.