- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
- Four killed in road accident in West Bengal
Wanaparthy: CAPF lauded for its poll services
Wanaparthy district SP Rakshitha K Murthy honored and presented mementos to the officers of the Central Army Forces who were returning to West Bengal after conducting election duties.
She said that the elections were conducted in a completely peaceful atmosphere without any incident due to the coordination of the local police and the central armed forces. Among the honorees were Ramu Kumar Mandal, AC/CCD, ITBP, Chandra Kanta Biswas, Intelligence, ITBP, P V Swami.
Additional SP AR Veera Reddy and Reserve Inspector Appalanayudu were present.
