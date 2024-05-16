  • Menu
Wanaparthy: CAPF lauded for its poll services

Wanaparthy: CAPF lauded for its poll services
Wanaparthy district SP Rakshitha K Murthy honored and presented mementos to the officers of the Central Army Forces who were returning to West Bengal after conducting election duties.

Wanaparthy : Wanaparthy district SP Rakshitha K Murthy honored and presented mementos to the officers of the Central Army Forces who were returning to West Bengal after conducting election duties.

She said that the elections were conducted in a completely peaceful atmosphere without any incident due to the coordination of the local police and the central armed forces. Among the honorees were Ramu Kumar Mandal, AC/CCD, ITBP, Chandra Kanta Biswas, Intelligence, ITBP, P V Swami.

Additional SP AR Veera Reddy and Reserve Inspector Appalanayudu were present.

