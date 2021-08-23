Wanaparthy collectorate to be ready in 2 weeks

Wanaparthy: With more than 95 per cent of works completed, the integrated collectorate is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the next 10-15 days, informed Sheik Yashmin Basha, District Collector, Wanaparthy.

During a recent inspection of the collectorate works, the Collector had directed the officials to ensure all the minor leftover works should be ready to be occupied by various departments before the official inauguration of the complex.

"The integrated collectorate complex of Wanaparthy district has been constructed with a total cost of Rs 51.7 crores. We have directed the officials concerned to complete all the pending works within the next 10-15 days and make it ready to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The new complex will accommodate all government departments at a single place and they will have all kinds of facilities," he said on the occasion.

At present, all the government office buildings are either running in rented buildings or in old premises which do not have enough space to accommodate the working staff.

However, once the new complex is ready, all the departments will be shifted there and would have spacious facilities.