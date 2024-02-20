Wanaparthy Municipality rudderless, aimless

Wanaparthy: The municipal administration in the district seems to have become rudderless moving aimlessly, particularly in Wanaparthy municipality.

“Everyone seems to be acting as his own boss. There is no commissioner; AE is not attending office and DE though present is as good as absent. Every chairman and vice-chairman seem to be only interested in saving their posts,” said a local.

Moreover, the municipal AE is said to not be attending duty for the last one month citing personal reasons. The DE is said to be working daily from Hyderabad unable to devote time for work. The Revenue officer is said to be busy with ‘daiva darshanam’ for the last five days.

Local commissioner Vikramsimha Reddy went on transfer recently. None has taken his place. It is said that officials are afraid to take charge. After considering five names, Purnachander, commissioner of Miryalaguda, who has been posted, is yet to take charge.

Consequently, the collection of taxes is suffering. Till January this year only 30.02% has been collected. The municipal councillors are critical of the absence of administration in five municipalities, mainly in Wanaparthy.