Wanaparthy: RMPs continue to exploit patients

Wanaparthy: The alarming trend of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) exceeding their qualifications by offering extensive medical treatments, often comparable to those provided by certified MBBS doctors, is continuing to thrive in the district.

These practitioners are not only conducting various medical tests but have also set up hospitals and clinics where they administer treatments, including saline drips, blood tests, and even surgeries, which are beyond their permitted scope.

The alarming trend is particularly prevalent in the Atmakur, Pebbairu, and Kothakota mandals. Locals allege that some officials from the medical and health departments are complicit, allowing these RMPs to continue their operations unchecked. These unauthorised practices have led to serious medical complications and fatalities, as the RMPs lack the necessary training and expertise.

RMPs are reportedly diagnosing and treating serious illnesses such as dengue, malaria, and typhoid, and even providing care for infants.

When treatments go awry, patients are often referred to larger hospitals, enabling RMPs to avoid accountability.

There are claims that private hospitals and diagnostic centres are colluding with RMPs. Some hospitals allegedly pay RMPs commissions for patient referrals, while labs conduct tests based on RMPs’ prescriptions, which should be issued only by qualified doctors.

Residents of Wanaparthy are demanding urgent action from district medical authorities, who have been criticised for their inaction and alleged acceptance of bribes.